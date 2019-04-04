Some MAJOR season one Game of Thrones stars attended the final series' premiere
Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Jason Mamoa were among the original cast members to take to the red carpet with current stars
Major stars from season one of Game of Thrones have taken to the red carpet alongside the show’s current cast members for a premiere marking the fantasy epic’s final outing.
Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Jason Momoa were among the original series stars to make an appearance, joining the likes of current cast members Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.
Bean, who played Ned Stark in the first series, was in attendance…
Khal Drogo actor Momoa, who starred in series one, was back too…
As was Robert Baratheon actor Addy…
Rose Leslie, who portrayed Ygritte in series two, three and four, struck a pose with husband Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow…
Meanwhile, current star Christie – who plays Brienne of Tarth – looked more like the Mother of Dragons, turning up in a magnificent silk dress...
Held less than two weeks before the much-awaited eighth and final series, the premiere screened the first episode – with actress Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) warning any viewers against spoilers.
Her co-star Maisie Williams – aka trained assassin Arya Stark – chimed in: "Remember what happened to the last person that f*** with us.”
For most TV shows, reuniting a bunch of actors who haven’t been part of the series for years wouldn’t be worth it – but then Game of Thrones is not most TV shows.
Seeing the likes of Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Jason Momoa alongside current stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke et al is absolute catnip for Thrones fans, and it’s not hard to see why.
At its heart, behind the spectacle, worldwide hysteria and ice zombies, Thrones is a story about families, so seeing this extended onscreen “family” reunited all these years later is bound to thrill, as well as remind fans just how far this story has come from the beginning – and just how far it still has to go in these final episodes.
The on-screen sisters also posed together on the red carpet.
And were joined by a host of co-stars including Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen:
Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormon...
... and Grey Worm star Jacob Anderson.
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV