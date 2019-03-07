As the forthcoming eighth and final series nears, Martin has revealed that it's not only fans who are in the dark about the fate of the people of Westeros.

As he hasn't seen the scripts, he is too.

“I haven’t read the [final season] scripts and haven’t been able to visit the set because I’ve been working on Winds,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly.

“I know some of the things. But there’s a lot of minor character [arcs] they’ll be coming up with on their own. And, of course, they passed me several years ago. There may be important discrepancies.”

Martin, who said he had "mixed feelings" about the show ending, also recently revealed that he turned down a cameo in the final season because he was too busy working on his book and couldn't justify travelling to Belfast.

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

