Even George RR Martin doesn't know how Game of Thrones will end
The author of the original novels reveals he only knows "some of the things" about the eighth and final series but he hasn't read the scripts
The plot of Game of Thrones is famously one of the best kept secrets in television – and it turns out even the author of the original novels, George RR Martin, doesn’t know how the final series will end.
Martin has spent the last eight years working on the sixth book in his Song of Ice and Fire series – The Winds of Winter – and the HBO show long ago made significant departures from his novels.
As the forthcoming eighth and final series nears, Martin has revealed that it's not only fans who are in the dark about the fate of the people of Westeros.
As he hasn't seen the scripts, he is too.
“I haven’t read the [final season] scripts and haven’t been able to visit the set because I’ve been working on Winds,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly.
“I know some of the things. But there’s a lot of minor character [arcs] they’ll be coming up with on their own. And, of course, they passed me several years ago. There may be important discrepancies.”
Martin, who said he had "mixed feelings" about the show ending, also recently revealed that he turned down a cameo in the final season because he was too busy working on his book and couldn't justify travelling to Belfast.
The final series of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
