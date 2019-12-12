Asked whether she would be interested in returning for the prequel, the Emmy-nominated actress told Entertainment Weekly: “Well, it would really depend on the storyline. I would be interested if we could see a completely different side to her. It would have to be interesting perspective that we haven’t seen before.

Otherwise, I feel like I’ve closed it off in a natural way — which is also a good thing.”

House of the Dragon is set during the early days of the dragon-riding House Targaryen (and ancestors to Jon Snow and Daenerys), and will reportedly see original novel series author George RR Martin, Colony screenwriter Ryan Condal and Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik team up.

House of the Dragon will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic at a later date