Game of Thrones stars - before they were Gamers
See Cersei fighting cyborgs, Joffrey talking to Batman, Lady Ollena in skin-tight leather, The Hound in just a sporran and Nedd Stark dying in 21 different ways
When you're used to seeing someone dressed in Medieval robes or chain mail, or covered in mud and/or blood, it can be hard to imagine them any other way.
But for many Game of Thrones stars there was, shockingly, life before Westeros, doing all kinds of things you might not have imagined...
Warning: some clips contain violent scenes – although probably nothing worse than you see in Game of Thrones
The Hound looking buff in a porridge ad
King Joffrey chatting to Batman
Cersei Lannister fighting cyborgs
Blond Bron singing a song with Robson Green
Nedd Stark getting killed 21 different times
Meera Reed talking about werewolves
Gilly’s therapy video
Lady Olenna Tyrell swordfighting in skin-tight leather
The time Margaery Tyrell got married to King Henry VIII…
…and then he had her head cut off
Walder Frey when he was caretaker at Hogwarts
Thoros of Myr interviewing Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant
