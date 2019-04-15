Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones season eight episode two below.

“When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father and all the things we would do to that man,” Daenerys says coldly, referring to how Jaime killed "Mad King" Aerys Targaryen during Robert Baratheon’s Rebellion, despite vowing to protect him as a member of the Kingsguard.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two characters have met: they faced each other on the battlefield during season seven’s The Spoils of War, and in the tense King's Landing summit a few episodes later.

However, the next episode will mark the first time the two are allowed to speak openly – with Daenerys apparently on the upper foot.

However, it appears that there is an even bigger showdown on the horizon. The tiny teaser also features a panicked Tormund warn Jon Snow/Targaryen about an incoming threat.

“How long do we have?” Jon asks, to which the wildling ominously replies: “Until the sun comes up tomorrow.”

Is the White Walker army finally about to strike Winterfell? Will the Night King bring down Westeros? Whatever happens, it’s not going to be pretty.

As a wise/psychopathic ruler once said: “If you think this has a happy ending you haven’t been paying attention.”

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV at 2am and 9pm