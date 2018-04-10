Fansite Watchers on the Wall have shared assistant director Jonathan Quinlan's now-deleted Instagram post that thanked the hundreds of crew members (“Night Dragons”) who put together the sequence for "enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep s*** of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne.

"When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won't know how hard you worked," the letter – signed by "The Producer Types" – reads. "They won't care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures.

"They'll just understand that they're watching something that's never been done before."

According to Watchers, the shoot – believed to be a major battle – lasted more than double the time it took to film series six's epic Battle of the Bastards.

More like this

Advertisement

Whatever's in store, we can’t wait for a return to winter.