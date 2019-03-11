“George Lucas was there,” Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth in the smash-hit HBO series, told RadioTimes.com. “Yeah, him and his missus showed up on set. It was delightful.”

Apparently, Star Wars mastermind Lucas was there to watch filming and meet the Thrones team behind the scenes, and wasn’t filming a cameo – though Cunningham admitted that he’d liked to have seen the Star Wars creator hidden away in a scene somewhere.

“He could have, with the beard!” mused Cunningham. “That's not a bad idea. We should have stuck him in.”

Though, as with Ed Sheeran’s appearance in season seven, Cunningham said he could imagine people taking a cameo from Lucas the wrong way…

“Then people would have gone, 'Are you f***ing kidding me? Who's that behind Beric Dondarrion?'” he joked.

“‘I'm telling you, it's f***ng George Lucas!' 'Man, you and that Star Wars sh**! Why don't you let it lie?’”

Presumably, aside from learning a few juicy details about the final season (and catching up with series bosses David Benioff and DB Weiss, who are set to write a new trilogy of Star Wars films), Lucas was mainly there to see how another high-concept fantasy drama worked – though according to Cunningham, no matter how many famous faces popped in, the cast tried to keep it real.

“We can't take in the size of it or the cultural impact that it has, because that's just unprofessional,” he explained.

“Because you start portraying what other people see of you: that you're f***ing wonderful or something. That's deeply unprofessional.

“Instead, you have to go down and complain about being called up – ‘It's f***ing four o’clock that pick up in the morning, for f***'s sake! And I know we won't do anything 'til 8!’

“You have to be slightly cynical about it, just to keep your feet on the ground and do your job. But we've all been transformed for this. It's opened doors for everyone.”

And if George Lucas liked what he saw, who knows? Maybe one or two Millennium Falcon doors could open up for Thrones actors looking for a new role when we wave goodbye to Westeros this year. It wouldn’t be the first time the two franchises have crossed over…

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV