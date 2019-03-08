Asked what season eight will have in store for his character, Furdik said: "People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is."

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he added: "There’s also that moment [in the episode Hardhome] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms – there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time."

So is Jon the unspecified target? Possibly, but the Night King already had the opportunity to kill Jon and didn't, so it seems more likely that it's Bran Stark – aka the new Three-Eyed Raven – who has the potential knowledge and power to destroy the Night King.

Asked about his character's general motivations, Furdik said: "Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before – a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides – a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side."

If the Night King wants revenge, it makes sense to target the Three-Eyed Raven, the seeming master of the Children of the Forest, who created the White Walkers in the first place.

Game of Thrones will return to TV in the US on Sunday 14th April 2019, simulcasting with a UK broadcast in the early hours of Monday 15th April on Sky Atlantic. It will then be repeated in the UK on Monday evening.