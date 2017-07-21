Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham has the perfect idea for a spin-off
And other things we learned from the Game of Thrones San Diego comic-con panel
It’s been previously announced that as many as FIVE Game of Thrones prequels/spin-offs could be in the works for when the smash-hit fantasy series comes to a close – and while the series’ cast weren’t giving much away at their special San Diego Comic-con panel, Davos Seaworth actor had the perfect Breaking Bad-inspired idea for his own spin-off.
“The HBO spinoff has already been decided,” the Irish actor joked to the crowd. “It’s called Better Call Davos.”
A Better Call Saul-style prequel following Davos’ crime-ridden younger years, smuggling through the narrow sea and evading capture wherever he goes? Sign us up….
Elsewhere at the panel, the team unveiled a new trailer for the HBO/Sky Atlantic series (above), Alfie Allen showed off his very cute dog (in a way, The Hound did make it to the event after all) and the cast also revealed which characters they’d bring back the dead – with a few surprises….
“I just loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey,” Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner said to boos from the crowd, while Cunningham went for something a little less controversial.
More like this
“I’d have to say my baby girl Shireen,” he said. “That still hurts.”
Not to worry – she’ll still be alive in the prequel, eh?
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1