A Better Call Saul-style prequel following Davos’ crime-ridden younger years, smuggling through the narrow sea and evading capture wherever he goes? Sign us up….

Elsewhere at the panel, the team unveiled a new trailer for the HBO/Sky Atlantic series (above), Alfie Allen showed off his very cute dog (in a way, The Hound did make it to the event after all) and the cast also revealed which characters they’d bring back the dead – with a few surprises….

“I just loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey,” Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner said to boos from the crowd, while Cunningham went for something a little less controversial.

“I’d have to say my baby girl Shireen,” he said. “That still hurts.”

Not to worry – she’ll still be alive in the prequel, eh?

