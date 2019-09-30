See below for some of the best Game of Thrones gift suggestions...

Game of Thrones Engraved Mug

For all those who have wanted to be head of an ancient house, this custom mug gives them their own lordly title complete with Stark direwolf. Also available in a Lady edition.

Amazon - £12.99

Game of Thrones Blanket

It may not be direwolf fur but nonetheless this luxury blanket will keep a Game of Thrones fan warm through the long night. Featuring the sigils of the six main houses, this blanket will be suitable whoever they support. Remember, winter is coming!

Amazon - £15.95

House Stark Glass Stein

Ditch the Starbucks coffee cup for this glass stein that would fit right in the HBO series. Featuring a direwolf on one side and the Stark motto 'Winter is Coming' on the other, this is a must-have for Stark fans everywhere.

Truffle Shuffle - £9.99

Jon Snow Figurine

This figurine captures the moment from the first episode where Jon Snow gets his beloved direwolf Ghost for the first time in impressive detail. Comes with an illustrated magazine detailing the character and model.

Eaglemoss.com - £9.99

Game of Thrones Monopoly

A world as vast and detailed as Westerns is perfect for Monopoly, including famous series locations such as Winterfell, The Wall and King's Landing. Comes with exclusive Thrones-themed game tokens, castle-themed hotels and Iron Throne Chance cards.

Amazon - £18.10

Game of Thrones Notebook

Write down all your complaints about season eight here in this fancy notebook, complete with magnetic closing clasp and a snazzy map of Westeros on the inside.

Amazon - £9.69

Dragon Egg Bath Bomb

Let your friend become the Mother of Bubbles with this Game of Thrones-inspired bath bomb. This handmade set comes with three shaped like dragon eggs and one slightly terrifying White Walker bath bomb - add some fire and ice to a loved one's bath session.

Etsy.com - £14.99

Dinner is Coming Bowl

This amusing ceramic bowl has considerable capacity, allowing you to feast like a King of the North. Get this for the Game of Thrones foodie in your life.

Prezzybox - £19.99

Game of Thrones Music Box

This hand-cranked, carved music box plays the Game of Thrones theme when cranked, and is small enough not to take up too much shelf space. We all have the theme tune stuck in our heads anyway - duh duh, duh duh duh...

Amazon - £8.99

Hodor Doorstop

You know exactly what scene this is referring to.

Hodor.

Etsy.com - £5.99