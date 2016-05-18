Sansa arrived at The Wall with her sworn protector, Brienne of Tarth, who almost immediately locked eyes with Wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane. And the rest, as they say, was history.

When the pair shared a second charged glance during a later scene, it was all too much for joy-starved Thrones fans who took to Twitter in their droves to proclaim their love and support for #Briemund.

I think we are all in agreement here. #BriemundForever

