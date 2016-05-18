Game of Thrones fans REALLY want Brienne and Tormund to happen
Because all men must die/winter is coming/the night is dark and full of terrors
We don't get many happy endings in Game of Thrones. It's more disappointment, despair and blood splatters. So it's only natural that when we spy the potential for some joy we grab it with both hands.
This week's episode featured one such moment, when Sansa Stark and Jon Snow were reunited at Castle Black, having not shared a scene since the very first episode. But, happy as it was, the mini-Stark get together was almost overshadowed by the introduction of a potential new romance.
Sansa arrived at The Wall with her sworn protector, Brienne of Tarth, who almost immediately locked eyes with Wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane. And the rest, as they say, was history.
When the pair shared a second charged glance during a later scene, it was all too much for joy-starved Thrones fans who took to Twitter in their droves to proclaim their love and support for #Briemund.
I think we are all in agreement here. #BriemundForever
More like this
Game of Thrones continues on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic