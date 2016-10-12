"I hope they let me come back for a cameo. That would be great" she tells RadioTimes.com, citing her love of reading as the main reason she'd be so eager to return to the show adapted from Jill Murphy's series of books.

"I loved growing up reading, I was obsessed with The Famous Five and Mallory Towers. I was obsessed with boarding school, I loved reading those stories and anything that had slightly supernatural elements to it."

Has the former witch given any magical advice to her Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne ahead of his debut in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them?

"I should have given him my broomstick lesson", she muses. "I started learning broomstick riding when I was eleven. I haven’t yet so next time I see him I’ll have to catch up on his broomstick skills, but I’m sure he managed very well without my tutorials."

Speaking of her former co-stars, Jones wouldn't mind reuniting with the cast of romcom Chalet Girl at some point down the line for a sequel: "Maybe when we’re all old and it’d be sort of like, Chalet Grannies."

But for now, stopping the outbreak of a deadly plague is the priority.

Felicity Jones is currently starring in Inferno, in UK cinemas from 14th October