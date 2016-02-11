Fans of the CITV series will remember Georgina Sherrington as the titular magical heroine, and a little-known actress by the name of Felicity Jones playing her nemesis, Ethel Hallow.

There have been no casting announcements yet, but we'd love to see Jones make a surprise return to the series – perhaps as the equally terrifying and impressive Ms Hardbroom?

Advertisement

We're sure she wouldn't let little things like Oscar nominations and Star Wars films stand in her way.