CBBC is remaking The Worst Witch
Brooms at the ready – we're heading back to Miss Cackle's Acadmey
She enchanted fans for four years in the late 1990s and now Mildred Hubble is set to cast her spell over a new generation of children as she wings her way back to CBBC.
Jill Murphy's Worst Witch is getting a reboot, with 13 new episodes following her on her adventures at Miss Cackle's Academy for witches.
Fans of the CITV series will remember Georgina Sherrington as the titular magical heroine, and a little-known actress by the name of Felicity Jones playing her nemesis, Ethel Hallow.
There have been no casting announcements yet, but we'd love to see Jones make a surprise return to the series – perhaps as the equally terrifying and impressive Ms Hardbroom?
We're sure she wouldn't let little things like Oscar nominations and Star Wars films stand in her way.