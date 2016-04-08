“They’re going to hate it, but love it, and I can’t wait,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Hmm, that doesn’t sound good. Hating it in what way?

“Just that they don’t know what’s going to happen. I know the showrunners don’t take [criticism] personally any more and that’s nice. People are outraged by last season, but they secretly love it too – because they don’t know what’s really going on.”

Williams explained that the "outrage" stemmed from the fact that the showrunners have left George RR Martin's source novels behind.

"They’re going to make the show they want to make, they interpret the books they way they interpret them, and that’s okay because that’s all they set out to do," she said.

"They didn’t set out to make a replica of the books. I’m in love with the work they’ve done and I’m in love with the work George R.R. Martin has done – they’re different things. People are like: 'I’m never watching again!' But they so are."

For the show's sake, here's hoping Maisie's right.

Game of Thrones season six – which the showrunners are confident is “the best one we’ve done” – returns on 24th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic.