Game of Thrones showrunners say series six is the best – and hardest – they've ever done
Wonder which character gave them such a headache?
The new Game of Thrones series is the best – and hardest – yet, according to the HBO drama's showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.
"This is not us trying to hype it," Benioff told Entertainment Weekly. "Usually there’s an episode or two we’re kind of nervous about, that didn’t turn out as well as we hoped. This season there is not a weak episode.
"Dan and I are so close to it that it’s impossible to be unbiased. But that’s my sense – watching them all together now, this is the best one we’ve done. It’s also the one I’m proudest of, because it was the hardest.”
A bold and possibly premature statement — but also exciting to hear. Because after all this time spent obsessing over the crucial Is-Jon-Snow-Dead-Or-Alive question, there had better be a very good plot to make it all worthwhile...