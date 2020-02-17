The film will be set in the 1930s during Mussolini's fascist regime, with Game of Thrones star David Bradley cast as Geppetto, the puppet's creator and father figure.

In an interview with Polish pop culture website Na Ekranie, he revealed a previously unannounced member of the cast, Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey, Star Wars).

There is no word just yet on who McGregor could be playing, but he is joining a star-studded line-up for the Netflix feature which includes Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Christoph Waltz (No Time To Die) and Ron Perlman (The Capture).

Perlman is also set to star in del Toro's next live-action film titled Nightmare Alley, which began filming at the end of last month.

The thriller stars Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy) as a corrupt con man, opposite Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Toni Collette (Knives Out) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse).

A completely unrelated Pinocchio movie is also in the works from Disney, with Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis rumoured to direct.

Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley are both expected to release in 2021.