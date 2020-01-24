There have also been reports that Disney is looking for new writers and that the series will be shortened from six episodes to four. However, McGregor and Chow are both still attached to the project.

McGregor himself has dismissed rumours of creative differences as "bull****" and revealed that he had "really liked" the scripts that he had seen so far.

Speaking at a Birds of Prey press event on Thursday, McGregor said: “We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year. The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it”

More like this

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars

“All this bull**** about creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it [is] true," he continued. "We just pushed the dates, they want — last episode, episode nine came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it. So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

Advertisement

There is currently no official release date for the prequel.