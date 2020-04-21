A spate of other shows are also coming to the service in the weeks ahead, including dramas Doctor Foster and Strike, and comedies My Family and The Kumars at No. 42.

Furthermore, as part of the broadcaster's Culture in Quarantine initiative Royal Shakespeare Company productions of Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice and Othello are additionally set to land on iPlayer, on Thursday.

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and iPlayer, said, “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained.

"It’s already the place to see brand new Killing Eve and we’re now adding even more choice, you’ll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family.”

Meanwhile the BBC has revealed that record numbers of viewers have been catching the latest news, watching live TV and indulging in box sets from recent and classic BBC programmes on the service, since the lockdown began.

Monday 23rd March, the day the lockdown was announced, was the most popular day in the platform's history, with a record 20.4 million requests to stream programmes on the service – the first time iPlayer has seen over 20m programmes requested in a day.

In addition, last Monday (13th April), which saw the return of Killing Eve and the conclusion to The Nest – which starred Martin Compston – was iPlayer’s second biggest day ever, with 20.2 million programme requests.

