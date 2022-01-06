Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2: release date, voice cast and plot for animated series

Netflix has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to animated adaptations of popular gaming franchises recently – with League of Legends adaptation Arcane proving a particular hit with fans when it launched at the tail end of 2021.

Advertisement

And another series that was popular in its debut run last year was Dota: Dragon’s Blood, which is now making a return for season two in 2022.

Based on the Dota (Defence of the Ancients) games, the series is an epic fantasy that follows the exploits of Davion, a Dragon Knight who has his soul merged with that of an elder dragon and embarks on a quest to stop the demon Terrorblade from killing all dragons.

Read on for everything you need to know about season two of Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 release date

The second batch of episodes of the show – refereed to as Book 2 rather than season 2 – will on Netflix on Tuesday January 18th 2022, 12 days later than the originally announced date of 6th January.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 cast

As in the first run, the voice cast for the series includes Yuri Lowenthal (Naruto) as Davion, Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Princess Mirana, Tony Todd (Candyman) as Slyrak, Troy Baker (The Last of Us) as Invoker and Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Bram.

Also included are Kari Wahlgren (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Luna, Alix Wilton Regan (Lockdown) as Selemene, Freya Tingley (Once Upon A Time) as Fymryn, Stephanie Jacobsen (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) as Drysi, Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) as Kaden and JB Blanc (Better Call Saul) as Terrorblade.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 trailer

You can check out an official teaser trailer for the second run below – teasing what lays in store for Davion in the next batch of episodes.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 plot

The first season ended with a number of different cliffhangers, and we’d expect these to be addressed in the new episodes.

For one, the Invoker looks set to enact revenge on Goddess Selemene after cornering her at the end of Book one, while archvillain Terrorblade is likely obtain some more Eldwurm Souls having acquired the Earth Soul in the previous run.

Meanwhile season one saw Davion struggling to control his newfound Slyark powers, and the second run will probably follow him as he begins to come to terms with them and use them against Terrorblade.

Advertisement

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 launches on Netflix on Tuesday 18th January 2022. You can also read our guides to the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.