Arcane: release date, cast and trailer for the League of Legends Netflix series

Since it was first launched in 2009, League of Legends has become one of the most popular video games on the planet – so it was perhaps only a matter of time before it was given a film or TV adaptation.

Arcane, which is being billed as an “event series” was first announced as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebrations, and will launch on Netflix in November – serving as an origin story for several of the game’s most popular characters.

With an impressive voice cast bringing the characters to life it looks set to be a treat for all League fans – read on for everything you need to know.

Arcane release date

The series was originally slated for a 2020 release, but as was the case for many other shows that was put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will instead arrive on Netflix on Saturday 6th November, with the first three episodes released on that date. The next three instalments will then arrive the following week, before the final set of three are released the week after that.

Arcane plot

The series is set in a version of the League of Legends Universe some years prior to the games, with several popular characters given origin stories as new inventions threaten revolutions in two different cities.

The full synopsis provided by Netflix reads, “Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun.

“Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters.

“The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcanebrings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends’ famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor.”

Arcane voice cast

Some big-name stars have lent their voices to characters in the series, with the cast including Hailee Steinfeld (Dickonson) as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) as Jayce, Katie Leung (Harry Potter) as Caitlyn.

Other cast members include Jason Spisak as Silco, Toks Olagundoye as Mel, JB Blanc as Vander, Harry Lloyd as Viktor and Mia Sinclair Jenness as Powder.

Arcane trailer

A trailer for the series was released in September 2021 and was greeted with great enthusiasm from League of Legends fans around the world, which particular praise reserved for the visuals. You can check it out below:

Arcane debuts on Netflix on Friday 6th November 2021.