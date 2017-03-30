So, perhaps it should come as no great surprise that the upcoming seventh season looks set to introduce a new love interest for Cersei.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explained how his character, Jaime "is not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally. Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place."

The actor then added: "Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, “What am I doing?"

Does this mean Jaime has forsaken Cersei and she is now welcoming new advances? Unfortunately Coster-Waldau recovered and remained frustratingly tight-lipped, but he did shed some light on that look his character gave Cersei as she was crowned:

"Jaime’s addicted to something – almost institutionalised by a situation to where there is no other way. For Jaime, there is no other way. He’s been groomed since he was 15 that, whatever his life is, it starts and ends with Cersei. He has to accommodate her. He’s done that his whole life, and he’s reached a moment now where he suddenly has to address it. What’s interesting about that is people will read into it and there was no line – it’s just a look."

With the new series beginning on 16th July, we've not all that long to wait until we see what exactly was behind that look...