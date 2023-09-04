Accompanying Bean on her misadventures are the feisty elf Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric André).

When season 1 first debuted on the streamer back in 2018, many thought the animated series might have the same potential for longevity as Groening’s The Simpsons, which is still going hard after more than 30 years of being on TV, and Futurama, which recently returned with a brand new 20-episode season.

However, Netflix has made it pretty clear that the fifth instalment of Disenchantment is the last. Read on for everything you need to know about why there won't be a season 6.

Why won’t there be a Disenchantment season 6?

While there’s been no official word on the show’s cancellation, it's pretty clear from the season 5 trailer, which is titled Disenchantment: The Final Season, and the final episode, which is titled Goodbye Bean, that the fifth season is intended to be the show's last.

On top of that, season 5 left no unfinished stories, cliffhangers, or cause for further instalments, with Bean managing to halt Queen Dagmar in her tracks and save Dreamland, before giving up her claim to the throne and deciding to spend the rest of her life with Mora on a beach.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Disenchantment could return in the form of a spin-off, but there's no word on this yet - and fans will have to wait for more information.

Disenchantment cast

Disenchantment season 5 stars Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own) as the voice of lead character Bean, while Elfo is voiced by Nat Faxon, King Zog by John DiMaggio, Luci by Eric André, Queen Oona by Tress MacNeille and Queen Dagmar by Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Best Interests).

Meanwhile, Odval is voiced by Maurice LaMarche, Mora by Meredith Hagner, Sorcerio by Billy West, The Herald by David Herman, Bunty by Lucy Montgomery and Turbish by Rich Fulcher.

