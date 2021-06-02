Is Dan really dead in Lucifer?

Lucifer fans were shocked when one of the fantasy drama’s main characters was brutally killed off in the latest batch of episodes.

Kevin Alejandro has played the LAPD’s Dan Espinoza since the very first season, a formerly corrupt cop and ex-husband to Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Over the years, the character has taken on an increasingly comedic edge, often being the butt of jokes and pranks from his work rival Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis).

That’s why it was so surprising to see him dropped into a life-threatening scenario in Lucifer season five part two, which ultimately ended in his demise.

How did Dan die in Lucifer?

In Lucifer season five’s penultimate episode – titled ‘Is This Really How It’s Going to End?’ – the LAPD uncover a trail of murders connected by a lab technician who stole from dead people for profit.

One such item that this unsavoury character swiped was Amenadiel’s necklace, one component of a dangerous celestial weapon known as the flaming sword (check out our article on Azrael’s Blade for more information).

Lucifer’s devious twin brother Michael wished to locate all three pieces of the flaming sword to assert himself as the new God, hiring a dangerous gang of mercenaries to track down the necklace.

While investigating the stolen items, Dan crosses paths with this group and they abduct him to torture him for information, but he is able to launch an escape attempt when they momentarily drop their guard.

Dan puts up a strong fight, taking down a couple of his captors in an intense action sequence, but is sadly shot in the back as he is running for freedom and the bullet wound proves fatal.

He is discovered on the brink of death by Chloe and promptly rushed to hospital, but the doctors are unable to resuscitate him.

Is Dan really dead?

Netflix

Good news for fans of Lucifer’s Detective Douche! We can confirm that Kevin Alejandro will indeed return in the upcoming sixth season, although it remains to be seen what the nature of his role will be.

In Lucifer season five, we learned the worrying news that Dan had been sent to hell following his death, a fate that seemed highly unjust given the kindness he was known for showing people on Earth.

With Lucifer Morningstar established as the new God in the Lucifer season 5B ending, it could be that he will intervene in the afterlife of his late frenemy to get him to the heavenly kingdom where he belongs.

Alejandro told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “This is definitely not it for Dan. Joe [Henderson] and Ildy [Modrovich] figured out a way to bring him back in some capacity.

“I think it was important to us. Not only as filmmakers and storytellers, it was something that I personally wanted to complete. I want to complete that journey with the family that we’ve created.

“I think that they felt the same way and they found a respectable way, and a way that made sense, to let him be part of it. Whether how big or how small his role is in season six, to let me finish up that journey with everybody.”

In an interview with TVLine, the Lucifer showrunners teased more details about what season six could have in store for Dan, hinting that his death could bring about major change in how heaven and hell are governed.

“If Dan Espinosa doesn’t go to heaven, after all he’s gone through and all the wonderful stuff in his heart, then maybe there’s something even bigger broken,” said Joe Henderson.

Ildy Modrovich added: “We found a story for him that we just love, and it’s one of those examples of sometimes you paint yourself into a corner and you find something that’s so much more fun and satisfying because of it.

“In trying to find your way out of it, you find something you never would have done or never would have thought of before.”

Lucifer seasons four and five are available to stream on Netflix.

