Morgan pipped both Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock and Matt Smith in Doctor Who to the gong, and claims that his award was down to the support of the Merlin series' fans.

"They're very supportive," he said. "We got to experience that when we went to comic book conventions – fantastic support."

Fans of the fantasy series will be disappointed to learn that there's little chance of an onscreen Merlin reunion for the cast.

"I don't think that's going to happen, but who knows? We're definitely going to stay friends though," said Morgan.

He also explained how he was enjoying the challenge of his new TV series Quirke in Ireland alongside Gabriel Byrne – although he still wasn't allowed to use his native Irish voice.

"Although I'm working in Dublin, I'm still not using my own accent! Hopefully I'll get to use my own accent soon," he said.