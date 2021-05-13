Meet the voice cast of Castlevania season 4

Netflix’s anime hit Castlevania has returned for a fourth season, with Richard Armitage, James Callis, Jaime Murray and other stars returning to voice the beloved video game characters.

Based on the Japanese video game of the same name, Castlevania follows monster hunter Trevor Belmont as battles against Count Dracula’s army of demons who are hellbent on the destruction of humanity. Together with Dracula’s son Alucard, magician Sypha Belnades and various allies they make along the way, Belmont hopes to defeat the army and protect the people of Wallachia.

With a host of stars joining the cast for season four, from A Clockwork Orange’s Malcolm McDowell to Batman Begins’ Christine Adams, here’s everything you need to know abut the Castlevania cast. (For more coverage, read our Castlevania season 4 review.)

Richard Armitage plays Trevor Belmont

Netflix/Getty

Who is Trevor Belmont? Trevor Belmont, the last living member of the Belmont clan, is an outcast monster hunter who fights back against Count Dracula’s forces.

Where do I know Richard Armitage from? Armitage is best known for starring as Thorn Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy and his roles in Hannibal, Spooks, Strike Back, The Stranger and The Vicar of Dibley.

James Callis plays Adrian ‘Alucard’ Tepes

Netflix/Getty

Who is Adrian Tepes? Adrian, also known as Alucard, is the half-vampire, half-human son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes who, after his mother’s death, swore to protect humanity from his father.

Where do I know James Callis from? Callis has starred in Battlestar Galactica as Dr. Gaius Baltar, the Bridget Jones trilogy as Tom and Syfy’s Eureka. He recently appeared in Blood & Treasure as well as the MacGyver reboot.

Malcolm McDowell plays Varney

Netflix/Getty

Who is Varney? Varney is a London-based vampire who used to work for Dracula’s Army and now wants to resurrect his master.

Where do I know Malcolm McDowell from? McDowell is best known for starring as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange and for appearing in Time After Time, Star Trek Generations, Easy A, The Artist, Bombshell and the Halloween films.

Bill Nighy plays Saint Germain

Netflix/Getty

Who is Saint Germain? Saint Germain is a man who began investigating the priory of Lindenfeld.

Where do I know Bill Nighy from? Nighy is best known for his roles in Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Underworld franchise, Shaun of the Dead, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, About Time and Emma.

Alejandra Reynoso plays Sypha Belnades

Netflix/Getty

Who is Sypha Belnades? Sypha is the granddaughter of the Elder and a Speaker Magician who possesses elemental magic powers.

Where do I know Alejandra Reynoso from? Reynoso is an American voice actor, best known for playing Flora in the Winx Club animated series and for roles in video games Red Dead Redemption II and Dota 2.

Graham McTavish plays Vlad Dracula Tepes

Netflix/Getty

Who is Vlad Dracula Tepes? Dracula is a vampire who vows to seek revenge against the humans of Wallachia with his army of monsters following the death of his wife Lisa.

Where do I know Graham McTavish from? Scottish actor Graham McTavish is best known for playing Dwalin in The Hobbit franchise and for his roles in Preacher, Outlander, Aquaman, Creed and The Witcher.

Theo James plays Hector

Netflix/Getty

Who is Hector? Hector is a devil forgemaster with a hatred of humanity, who Dracula recruits in his way against the people of Wallachia.

Where do I know Theo James from? Theo James is best known as Tobias ‘Four’ Eaton in The Divergent Series and his roles in The Inbetweeners Movie, How It Ends and TV shows Sanditon, Downton Abbey and Golden Boy.

Adetokumboh M’Cormack plays Isaac

Netflix/Getty

Who is Isaac? A devil forgemaster who is extremely loyal to Dracula and helps hum end his army against humanity.

Where do I know Adetokumboh M’Cormack from? M’Cormack has appeared in Lost, Heroes, 24, Blood Diamond and more recently, Blood of Zeus.

Jaime Murray plays Carmilla

Netflix/Getty

Who is Carmilla? A vampire mistress who is a member of Dracula’s war council – however, she is plotting to take over as leader.

Where do I know Jaime Murray from? Jaime Murray is best known for starring in BBC One’s Hustle, Dexter, The CW’s Ringer, Once Upon a Time, The Originals and Gotham.

Jessica Brown Findlay plays Lenore

Netflix/Getty

Who is Lenore? Lemore is a diplomat member of the Council of Sister, put in charge of subduing Dracula’s henchman Hector.

Where do I know Jessica Brown Findlay from? Brown Findlay has appeared in Downton Abbey, Harlots, Brave New World and films Albatross, Victor Frankenstein and England in Mine.

Yasmine Al Massri plays Morana

Netflix/Getty

Who is Morana? Morana is part of the Council of Sisters, serving as a strategist for the group.

Where do I know Yasmine Al Massri from? Al Massri is best known for starring in ABC’s Quantico as twins Nimah and Raina Amin, but she’s also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and Crossbones.

Ivana Miličević plays Striga

Netflix/Getty

Who is Striga? Striga is the military member of the Council of Sisters.

Where do I know Ivana Miličević from? Miličević has appeared in Banshee, The 100, Casino Royale, Love Actually, Vanilla Sky and recently, Strike Back: Vendetta.

Barbara Steele plays Miranda

Netflix/Getty

Who is Miranda? Miranda is an elderly woman with magical powers who comes to Isaac’s aide.

Where do I know Barbara Steele from? Barbara Steele is an English actor who is best known for starring in various Italian horror films including Black Sunday, The Ghost and Castle of Blood. She appeared in miniseries like Dark Shadows and War and Remembrance.

Lance Reddick plays The Captain

Netflix/Getty

Who is The Captain? The Captain is a pirate who befriends Isaac.

Where do I know Lance Reddick from? Reddick rose to fame for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire and has since appeared in Fringe, Oz, Lost, Bosch, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and films One Night in Miami, Godzilla vs Kong, John Wick and Search Party.

Christine Adams plays The Alchemist

Netflix/Getty

Who is The Alchemist? The Alchemist is a powerful mage who controls and lives in the Infinite Corridor.

Where do I know Christine Adams from? Adams is best known for playing Jessica in Batman Begins and for her roles in The Whole Truth, Black Lightning, Love, Death & Robots, The Mentalist and Agents of SHIELD.

Marsha Thomason plays Greta

Netflix/Getty

Who is Greta? Greta is the head woman of Danesti who is fighting against night creatures.

Where do I know Marsha Thomason from? Thomason has appeared in The Haunted Mansion, Lost, White Collar, COBRA, MacGyver and will be starring in series three of The Bay.

Titus Welliver plays Ratko

Netflix/Getty

Who is Ratko? Ratko is a Slavic vampire warrior hoping to resurrect Dracula.

Where do I know Titus Welliver from? Welliver is best known for starring in Lost, Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy and Bosch.

Toks Olagundoye plays Zamfir

Netflix/Getty

Who is Zamfir? Zamfir is the head guard at Targoviste’s Underground Court, where if fights against night creatures.

Where do I know Tok Olagundoye from? Olagundoye is best known for starring in castle, The Neighbours, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Rookie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Veep and Dirty John.

Castlevania seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.