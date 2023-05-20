Guess the Buffy the Vampire Slayer character from 1 frame

We at RadioTimes.com are putting this to the test, with a quiz made up of frames from across all seven seasons of the hit fantasy show.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the final ever episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and while the series has remained firmly in fans’ hearts ever since, how much of it has remained in their heads?

What you have to do is simple – tell us which character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be seen in the frame. There will only be one answer for each frame and you don’t have to name the actor, just the character.

All you have to do is type in the name of the character into the box and click choose – we’ll reveal the answers and your percentage score at the end of the quiz.

So, for now, get naming those characters!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer originally aired on The WB in the US from 1997 and moved to the UPN for its sixth season in 2001. The show starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alison Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head and David Boreanaz amongst others, and was based on the 1992 film of the same name.

Ever since it came to an end fans have been hopeful that a revival series could come along, but earlier this year Gellar was clear that she did not intend to return should such a project enter development.

She said: “I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’

“It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are available to stream now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

