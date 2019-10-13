Mackenzie Crook will reprise his role as the druid Veran (above), while also playing a new character for season two – Harka – aka the Dead Man – who you can get a glimpse at below...

Sky Atlantic

Also returning are David Morrissey as Roman general Aulus Plautius, Liana Cornell as Ania and Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Divis / The Outcast.

Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic

Eleanor Worthington Cox as Cait, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Vitus and Julian Rhind-Tutt as Phelan also feature in the dramatic new shots.

More like this

Britannia charts the arrival of Roman forces into a world of feuding local tribes – the Regni and the Cantii – Druids, demons and prophecies.

Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic

Two years after arriving in Britannia, General Aulus Plautius is Romanising willing Celt tribes with the help of Celtic Queen Amena, and crushing those who try to resist. But Aulus looks to have a hidden agenda that makes him an increasing threat to the Celts’ religious leaders the Druids.

Advertisement

The only hope for the Druids and the resisting Celts is Cait, a young girl being trained by outcast Divis to fulfil a prophecy set to save Britannia from the Romans. But when Druid leader Veran’s brother Harka, “the dead man”, wakes, the pair begin an epic battle of wills that divides the Druids and puts the prophecy in jeopardy.