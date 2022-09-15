Fans of the original manga series on which the adaptation is based, which originally ran from 1988 to 2010, will surely be delighted, but will likely already be binging their way through the box set at rapid speed.

The second batch of episodes from Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy are now available on Netflix , meaning all 24 which were first announced can now be streamed.

Given this, fans will likely be wondering whether there will be more from the adventures of Dark Schneider on Netflix, and when any further instalments will be released.

Read on for everything we know currently about the potential for a third part of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy.

Will there be a Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 3?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. Netflix

It's not currently known if Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy will be back for a third instalment. When the series was first announced, it was confirmed to be made up of 24 episodes. These were later split into two parts, with the first 13 episodes hitting Netflix on 30th June 2022 and the final 11 landing on 15th September 2022.

Given the long history of the manga series on which the adaptation is based, it would certainly seem as though there is more story to be told. We'll keep this page updated once we have further confirmation either way as to whether there will be more episodes.

When would Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 3 be released?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. Netflix

It's hard to say exactly when a third part of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy would be released. The second part arrived only months after the first, but they had both been commissioned and created at the same time. A third part would have to come from a recommission, so would likely take longer, unless work has already been going on behind the scenes.

More like this

We'd imagine that it would take at least a year for new episodes to be made and released, so it's looking like the earliest we would see part 3 would be autumn 2023. We'll keep this page updated as we get any more concrete information.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy cast: Who would return for part 3?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. Netflix

If Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy does come back for more episodes and to continue the story of Meta-llicana, then we'd expect that most of the show's cast could be back, including Kisho Taniyama as Dark Schneider.

Here's a full list for the voice cast who we'd expect to return for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 3:

Kisho Taniyama as Dark Schneider

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko

Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara

Yoko Hikasa as Arshes Nei

Kanae Ito as Lucien Renlen

Tomokazu Sugita as Abigail

Kensho Ono as Kall-Su

Nao Toyama as Sheila Tuel Meta-llicana

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Lars

Ari Ozawa as Sean Ari

Shizuka Ito as Kai Harn

Takehito Koyasu as Di-amon

Mami Koyama as Anthrasax

Is there a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 3?

There isn't a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 3 currently, as we don't know whether the show has been renewed yet. We'll keep this page updated once more footage becomes available.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2 right now.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy parts 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

