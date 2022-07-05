Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2: Release date speculation
Netflix's latest anime series is going down a treat with fans, but when can we expect more?
Netflix's latest anime series, Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, is based on a long-running Japanese manga series which was released between 1988 and 2010.
The series focuses on Dark Schneider, a volatile dark wizard who is called on to help the kingdom of Meta-llicana when it is threatened by the now-resurrected God of Destruction, Anthrasax.
As with the original manga, this adaptation is a 18+ rated love letter to heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons, and there's still plenty more story to tell. But will the series be back for more episodes on Netflix?
Read on for everything you need to know about Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2.
Has Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy been renewed for season 2?
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy was originally commissioned for 24 episodes, and with only 13 released so far, that means we can still expect 11 more to arrive on Netflix at a later date.
Whether the series will return for more beyond those 24 episodes currently remains to be seen.
When will Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2 be released?
The next 11 episodes of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy are reported to be arriving on Netflix later this year, meaning we shouldn't have long to wait to pick up with the rest of the story.
An exact release date has yet to be confirmed by the streamer but we'll keep this page updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy cast: Who stars in the series?
The show's cast includes a host of established Japanese voice actors, and is led by Kisho Taniyama, who is also a vocalist for the rock band Granrodeo and is the Japanese dubbing voice for Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo cartoons.
Here's a full list for the voice cast of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy:
- Kishō Taniyama as Dark Schneider
- Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara
- Yoko Hikasa as Arshes Nei
- Kanae Itō as Lucien Renlen
- Tomokazu Sugita as Abigail
- Kensho Ono as Kall-Su
- Nao Tōyama as Sheila Tuel Meta-llicana
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Lars
- Ari Ozawa as Sean Ari
- Shizuka Ito as Kai Harn
- Takehito Koyasu as Di-amon
- Mami Koyama as Anthrasax
Is there a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2?
There isn't one available just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once one arrives online. For now, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
