The series focuses on Dark Schneider, a volatile dark wizard who is called on to help the kingdom of Meta-llicana when it is threatened by the now-resurrected God of Destruction, Anthrasax.

Netflix's latest anime series, Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, is based on a long-running Japanese manga series which was released between 1988 and 2010.

As with the original manga, this adaptation is a 18+ rated love letter to heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons, and there's still plenty more story to tell. But will the series be back for more episodes on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2.

Has Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy been renewed for season 2?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy was originally commissioned for 24 episodes, and with only 13 released so far, that means we can still expect 11 more to arrive on Netflix at a later date.

Whether the series will return for more beyond those 24 episodes currently remains to be seen.

When will Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2 be released?

The next 11 episodes of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy are reported to be arriving on Netflix later this year, meaning we shouldn't have long to wait to pick up with the rest of the story.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed by the streamer but we'll keep this page updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy cast: Who stars in the series?

The show's cast includes a host of established Japanese voice actors, and is led by Kisho Taniyama, who is also a vocalist for the rock band Granrodeo and is the Japanese dubbing voice for Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo cartoons.

Here's a full list for the voice cast of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy:

Kishō Taniyama as Dark Schneider

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko

Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara

Yoko Hikasa as Arshes Nei

Kanae Itō as Lucien Renlen

Tomokazu Sugita as Abigail

Kensho Ono as Kall-Su

Nao Tōyama as Sheila Tuel Meta-llicana

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Lars

Ari Ozawa as Sean Ari

Shizuka Ito as Kai Harn

Takehito Koyasu as Di-amon

Mami Koyama as Anthrasax

Is there a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part 2?

There isn't one available just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once one arrives online. For now, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 1 is available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

