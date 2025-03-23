She uses her artistic skills to influence the world around her, embarking on magical adventures that help her reconnect with the power of her own imagination.

Earning positive reactions this year, Zenshu's first season is now drawing to a close. But will this show return for a second season?

Read on to learn everything we know about Zenshu's future.

Will there be a Zenshu season 2?

Zenshu season 2 hasn't yet been confirmed.

Since Zenshu is an original story rather than an adaptation of a pre-existing manga, we don't know whether it's set to conclude at one season, or if it's meant to become a continuing series.

Either way, the show's creators haven't made any announcements about whether Zenshu will return for season 2.

We'll update this article once we know more.

When could a potential Zenshu season 2 be released?

If Zenshu returns for a second season, the earliest potential release window is probably early 2026.

It typically takes at least a year to make a season of anime, and since Crunchyroll hasn't announced any news about the show's future, it's unlikely that season 2 is already in production.

Where can I watch Zenshu?

Zenshu is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, in both dubbed and subtitled formats.

Zenshu is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.