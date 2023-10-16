The hugely popular anime has just returned on Crunchyroll for its second season after premiering on screens just a few weeks ago - however, as always, anime fans are desperate to know what more may beyond the horizon.

Read on to learn everything we know about a possible Spy x Family season 3.

Will there be a third season of Spy x Family?

No third season of Spy x Family has been officially confirmed yet, but given the immense popularity of the show alongside the film adaptation Spy x Family Code: White coming out in December 2023, it seems very likely that a third season is on the way.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest updates and information as soon as we know more.

When could Spy x Family season 3 be released?

The first season of Spy x Family was released on 9th April 2022, and was separated into two different parts, with the latter premiering on 1st October 2022.

The second season has just premiered a year later on 7th October 2023, so going by the predicted release windows, we could expect to see a third season of Spy x Family potentially premiere in October 2024, but we'll have to wait and see.

Spy x Family cast: Who could be back for season 3?

Bar any issues behind-the-scenes, it's safe to assume that the following Japanese and English-speaking voice actors will all return to voice the Forgers again in season 3.

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / Alex Organ (English)

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese) / Megan Shipman (English)

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Emile Elman - Hana Sato (Japanese) / Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Yuri Briar - Kenshô Ono (Japanese) / Dallas Reid (English)

Sylvia Sherwood - Yūko Kaida (Japanese) / Stephanie Young (English)

Is there a trailer for Spy x Family season 3?

There is no trailer for Spy x Family season 3 just yet because it hasn't even been officially confirmed!

Currently, the closest thing we have to a third season is the trailer for Spy x Family Code: White, the upcoming feature adaptation of the show - you can check it out below.

