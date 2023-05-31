First hitting screens in January 2023, fans aren’t having to wait long for more episodes based on the original manga of the same name.

If Charlie’s Angels somehow combined with a charm school, the outcome would probably look like the popular anime series Spy Classroom.

The series follows young student Lily as she trains to become a spy in one of the government’s specialised institutions. In a world that has been torn apart by a gruesome war, the people at the top are looking to win a battle that’s being played out in the shadows.

With its first season being a runaway success, fan thoughts have turned to what might happen further on in the story.

Look no further — here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Spy Classroom.

Has Spy Classroom season 2 been announced?

Yes! In April 2023, official channels for the show announced that there would be a second season of Spy Classroom.

Although details of the plot for season 2 remain largely unknown, the announcement does reveal that the second season will centre on another “secret mission” that follows on from the Daughter Dearest mission.

The first poster for Spy Classroom season 2 was also released on 7th April.

Though no specific air date has been revealed yet, Spy Classroom season 2 is set to release at some point in July 2023.

It’s likely that the second season of Spy Classroom will also feature 12 episodes, though nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

We’ll be making sure to update this page with the latest release date news on Spy Classroom season 2 as soon as we get it. While we wait, now’s the ideal time to catch up on season 1 on HIDIVE.

Is the Spy Classroom anime a romance?

Unlike other anime shows, romance is the last thing on the agenda in Spy Classroom.

Just like the original light novel series, the only place for romance in the show is if it is used as a part of the trainee’s spy skillset. There is an expected demeanour that the girls are supposed to master as spies, and it’s pretty refreshing that none of their work involves chasing after boys.

Lily in particular is an “anything goes” character, meaning the adventures and action she gets involved in can never be completely predicted.

Is Klaus the main character in Spy Classroom?

Klaus is a main character that is introduced to viewers in season 1 of Spy Classroom. He’s the boss and teacher of the spy organisation Lamplight, and is known for being both aloof and intuitive.

The other main characters in Spy Classroom include Lily, Grete and Thea, who each have an alias that suits their specialist skillsets. Lily is the team leader of Lamplight and is the character that viewers are first introduced to. She’s known for being incredibly energetic and impulsive, while also being very self-aware.

Spy Classroom season 2 cast: who will return?

Though no official cast announcements have been made, the Spy Classroom season 2 poster gives fans a good idea of who is likely to return.

The below voice cast is expected to appear in Spy Classroom season 2:

Sora Amamiya as Lily

Miku Itou as Grete

Aoi Yuuki as Monika

Tomori Kusunoki as Annett

Inori Minase as Erna

Sumire Uesaka as Thea

Yuuichirou Umehara as Klaus

There is currently no scheduled release date for an English dub of season 1 or 2 of Spy Classroom. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest cast news.

Is there a trailer for Spy Classroom season 2?

A 40-second teaser trailer for Spy Classroom season 2 was released on 7th April.

It doesn’t show much, but it’s enough to get fans excited. It does suggest that the season’s focus is likely to shift to the friendship between the girls themselves.

Watch the exclusive snippet for yourself below:

Spy Classroom season 1 is available to watch on HIDIVE.

