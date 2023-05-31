The series is set to follow a group of explorers as they rescue a stranded young girl, not aware that their decision will lead them to the dangers of Skull Island.

The world’s most famous giant ape is about to return to screens thanks to Netflix’s latest animated release, Skull Island.

Once there, the crew meet a range of prehistoric monsters, including the legendary Kong.

With the release of the series only a few weeks away, read on for everything you need to know about Skull Island.

Netflix has revealed that its anticipated anime series is set to be released on 22nd June.

All of the show’s episodes are set to be released on the same date exclusively on the streaming platform, meaning fans will be able to binge-watch Skull Island in one go.

Skull Island cast

The below stars are expected to lead the Skull Island voice cast:

Nicolas Cantu as Charlie

Mae Whitman as Annie

Darren Barnet as Mike

Benjamin Bratt as Cap

Betty Gilpin as Irene

The series is written and produced by Brian Duffield, with Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers and Thomas Tull as executive producers.

Cantu is known for his roles in numerous series, including The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and films including The Fabelmans.

Whitman, meanwhile, has starred in series including Arrested Development, and films including The DUFF, Scott Pilgrim vs The World and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Skull Island plot

A synopsis for the series reads: "Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong."

Skull Island trailer

The official teaser trailer for Skull Island was released on 23rd May.

Watch it below!

Skull Island will land on Netflix on 22nd June. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

