There have been a plethora of anime series based on Tezuka's original manga, first in 1959, then famously the 1963 titular series, followed by a number of additional series thereon - including the 2003 reboot, which is likely most familiar to millennials and Gen-Zers.

Astro Boy stands as one of the most successful manga and anime of all time, having sold over 100 million copies, the 1963 anime series becoming acclaimed in not just Japan but also the USA.

In fact, there are so many facts about Astro Boy's success, this whole article could be dedicated to them.

So it's no surprise that Pluto, a spin-off of Astro Boy created by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, long-time fans of the original robotic boy adventures, has finally been picked up for an anime adaptation - and by Netflix, no less.

While it's noticeably darker than the original Astro Boy stories, it's nonetheless a faithful extension of the universe that fans will love diving into.

Read on to learn everything we know about Pluto, including a release date, trailer and cast announcements.

Pluto on Netflix. Netflix

Netflix surprised Astro Boy fans on 14th February 2023 with the announcement that they would be producing an animated series based on the hit manga PLUTO, based on the creations of Urasawa and Nagasaki.

Speaking about the series, Urasawa is clearly excited for fans to dive into what they've managed to create: "I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto.

"I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people's hearts. I hope that now, more than ever, Osamu Tezuka's message reaches the world."

Since then, Pluto season 1 has been confirmed to premiere on Netflix on 26th October 2023, so there's just over a month to wait now!

Pluto cast

So far only the Japanese cast of Pluto has been announced, which are the following:

Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht

Yoko Hikasa as Atom

Minori Suzuki as Uran

Toshihiko Seki as Pluto

Romi Park as Helena

Ron Bottitta as Duncan

Toshio Furukawa as Professor Ochanomizu

We'll be sure to update this page as soon as the English dub cast is annnounced.

What is the plot of Pluto?

Pluto. Netflix

Pluto is specifically based on the The Greatest Robot on Earth arc from 1964's Astro Boy, and takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots are able to co-exist.

However, after the world's seven most advanced robots and their human allies are slain in cold blood, it's down to Inspector Geischt to uncover the conspiracy that's afoot - all the while being a target himself.

Co-author Nagasaki spoke about how he and co-creator Urasawa incorporated the original messages of Astro Boy into Pluto: "PLUTO inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not only merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides... but still, the only remaining answer is peace."

Pluto trailer

The official teaser trailer for Pluto was officially released on 2nd July 2023, and can be watched below.

Currently there is no official full trailer, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as that changes.

Pluto is coming to Netflix on 26th October 2023.

