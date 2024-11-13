While it followed up with six extra seasons, production has been rather sporadic over the years.

For instance, after season 4 ended in March 2012, season 5 didn't premiere until 2016.

Now the latest run has premiered, however, each airing should hopefully be as consistent as other release schedules, like the one for Dragon Ball Daima.

Season 6 started just four months after season 5's end, but then the series lay dormant for seven years until season 7's premiere.

Let's get into when and where you can watch every episode of Natsume's Book of Friends season 7.

Natsume’s Book of Friends season 7 – When are new episodes out?

A new episode of Natsume's Book of Friends airs every Tuesday at 8am PDT/12am JST, with its full 13-episode release schedule being as follows:

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 1- The Fragment's Lament - Tuesday 8th October 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 2 - Someday's Garden - Tuesday 15th October 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 3 - Ten Complete Nights - Tuesday 22nd October 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 4 - Depths of the Page - Tuesday 29th October 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 5 - Chobi's Treasure - Tuesday 5th November 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 6 - The Abandoned Station, Two Wheels - Tuesday 12th November 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 7 - Tuesday 19th November 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 8 - Tuesday 26th November 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 9 - Tuesday 3rd December 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 10 - Tuesday 10th December 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 11 - Tuesday 17th December 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 12 - Tuesday 24th December 2024

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episode 13 - Tuesday 31st December 2024

We haven't seen the episode names of the remaining upcoming episodes yet. Broadcast dates can also change in conjunction with production issues or events like New Year's Eve, but we'll update this article as soon as we know anything new.

What time are new Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 episodes released?

Every new episode of Natsume's Book of Friends broadcasts at 24:00 JST, which is 12am Japan time for the rest of the world, translating to the following times for different regions:

8am PT

3pm GMT

8:30pm IST

How many episodes will there be Natsume's Book of Friends season 7?

Natsume's Book of Friends. Crunchyroll

Natsume’s Book of Friends season 7 is slated for 13 episodes altogether, all available to watch on Crunchyroll worldwide.

While Japanese audiences can also watch the show on networks like Tokyo TV and Osaka TV, certain regions can watch the anime's seventh season on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

However, the availability of the show on these services changes frequently, so Crunchyroll is your safest bet.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.