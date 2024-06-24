Horikoshi wrote: "Apologies for the two-week break! My schedule piled up... There are just five chapters left until the manga's end. Some might think, 'There's still five chapters to go?!' while others may think, 'Just five chapters left?!' but I'll do my best to make sure both camps enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others!

"It was a rocky road, but I was able to daw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet against in Jump!"

Hailed as one of the best superhero anime of all time, it comes as no surprise fans of the manga are upset by the news.

More like this

"My Hero Academia ending is so surreal, this series has been with me since middle school," one user wrote on X.

One user penned: "My Hero Academia is ending in 5 chapters and it feel surreal. Since I started watching seasonal anime it's always been there – I remember waking up every Saturday and watching S1/2 episodes before work. Obviously the anime's still airing but it's end of an era stuff."

A further user summed it up quite simply: "No words just tears."

While the manga is coming to an end, there isn't word on what will happen to the television series, which is currently airing its seventh season.

Season 7 follows Izuku Midoriya's story as he continues his superhero journey at UA High, and looks set to include far more epic battles in addition to introducing American hero Star and Stripe.

The current season is expected to consist of 21 episodes and with episode 8 recently being released, there is plenty more to go!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can watch My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.