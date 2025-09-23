Tanjiro's come a long way since his first adventures in season 1, taking on the Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, in the movie.

But, as his journey continues, fans are wondering when the movie might be available to watch at home.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – is it streaming?

Currently, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is only available to watch in cinemas. It was released internationally on 12th September and has had a large-scale release across various cinema chains.

Plus, while Demon Slayer seasons 1-4 are streaming on Crunchyroll, it doesn't look like the Infinity Castle movie will be on there any time soon.

Crunchyroll's Executive Vice President, Global Commerce, Mitchel Berger, has confirmed that the only way to see the movie in 2025 will be in a cinema.

He told Popverse: "Go see [Demon Slayer Infinity Castle] in the theatre, because the theatre is the only place you're going to be able to see this film in 2025. If you want to see it, go see it in the theatre because that's the only place it's going to be available."

It sounds like that means the movie will eventually be on Crunchyroll – but from 2026 onwards. We don't have a confirmed date on that and likely won't for some time.

How to watch Demon Slayer seasons 1-4

Demon Slayer seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Crunchyroll, which you need a subscription for.

Tiers in the UK start at £4.99 per month.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is out in cinemas now.

