Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, season 1 become a breakout hit in 2024, and fans have been clamouring for a season 2 after that epic season 1 ending. Thankfully, they're in luck.

We'd expect the season to simulcast on Crunchyroll in the rest of the world. Season 2 will also be available to watch on Netflix, the streamer has confirmed.

The anime is also getting a theatrical run outside of Japan, with Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, the first three episodes of the new season, coming to cinemas from 6th July (although the specifics of this international release have not been confirmed).

The theatrical release will also include an interview with the show's creators Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora.

Alongside the release date announcement, it's also been confirmed that Mutsumi Tamura will voice Evil Eye.

For those who haven't caught up on Dan Da Dan just yet, the official synopsis reads: "When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts.

"When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world."

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait until it's back on our screens!

Dan Da Dan season 2 will be released from 3rd July 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.