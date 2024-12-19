Season 1 of the anime has already included storylines about UFOs, curses and demonic possession, gaining an international audience by screening on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Will there be a Dan Da Dan season 2?

Yes! The season 2 renewal news was confirmed on the same day as the season 1 finale.

Dan Da Dan season 2 has been confirmed for a July 2025 release date window.

We don't have the specific release date just yet but we'll update this page as and when we find out.

Either way, it's great news for fans of the show.

Is there a trailer for Dan Da Dan season 2?

There's no full length trailer at the moment but you can check out the season 2 announcement video below.

How do I watch Dan Da Dan?

Dan Da Dan is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month (with adverts) or £10.99 a month (ad-free). Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

