The show's biggest downfall is the sheer volume of drama that doesn't actually impact the central narrative. Some of Bleach's most memorable moments (such as the introduction of the Bount) can be glazed over in favour of canon material.

It's a testament to the writers and original manga source material that Bleach is still able to deliver exciting storytelling at moments that aren't relevant to the main plot.

The Hollows are still as frightening as ever, facing off against equally fleshed-out antagonists, which makes for arguably vital viewing despite its filler branding.

Considering the fact that almost half of Bleach's current episodes are filler, it can be a slog to get through the entire franchise. So, if you'd prefer to focus on the main narrative and not the slice-of-life comedic scenes, we've got you covered.

What are Bleach's filler episodes?

Bleach's original run lasted for 16 seasons between 2004 and 2012, boasting an impressive 166 episodes of filler material during that time.

For instance, Ikkaku and Yumichika enjoy a spin-off episode involving a mission assigned in the human world, and two characters from the Shusuke Amagai arc, Rurichiyo and Kenryu, engage in a bitter yet hilarious feud with a wholesome ending.

There's also no end of cliché fan-service storylines.

If you want to focus on watching these slice-of-life moments, here's our recommended watch list for filler episodes:

Episode 33

Episode 50

Episodes 64-108

Episodes 128-137

Episodes 147-149

Episodes 168-189

Episodes 204-205

Episodes 213-214

Episodes 227-265

Episode 266

Episode 287

Episode 298

Episode 299

Episodes 303-305

Episodes 311-316

Episodes 317-341

Episodes 355

A handful of these filler episodes do flesh out canon material, such as setting up the Bleach: Hell Verse movie to greater effect, or building on character relationships. But if you watch them all, it may take up just as much of your time as the main story.

What filler episodes are a must-watch?

Jin Kariya in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Though they don't add anything to the overall narrative, some filler arcs set up bigger storylines and flesh out important details that would otherwise be lost to new viewers.

The Bount arc is Bleach's first official saga, taking place over episodes 64-108. It sets the standard for the rest of the series, as we see the show's first real tangible threat and its subsequent impact on Ichigo Kurosaki.

It's still an interesting arc, but it acts like more of a starting point for the franchise, and is quickly forgotten.

From episodes 311-316, we see the Reigai Uprising take place one month after Sosuke Aizen’s canonical defeat. It sets a dark tone moving forward that is missed if you skip the filler.

Ichigo in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Kageroza Inaba creates Modified Soul copies of the Gotei 13, placing them in Reigai bodies and using them to attack Soul Society. Without this arc, it's never fully explained what happened to Soul Society.

One of the best filler arcs involves the Zanpakuto Unknown Tales from episode 230-265. The idea of Shinigami's Zanpakuto rebelling against their master is fully realised. It flips everything we've know about character relationships on its head and throws an unexpected spanner into the works.

How to watch Bleach in the UK

All 16 seasons of Bleach are available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus.

Ad

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.