One of the biggest points of contention leading up to the show's finale was undoubtedly the ending - was Isayama going to stick to what he had originally written in the manga's final chapter?

Or would it be a significant break and take us down a new conclusion entirely?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3. Crunchyroll

Speaking to the New York Times, creator Isayama explained: "The truth is, the situation with Eren actually overlaps in a certain sense with my own story with this manga. When I first started the series, I was worried that it would probably be cancelled.

"It was a work that no one knew about. But I had already started the story with the ending in mind. And the story ended up being read and watched by an incredible number of people, and it led to me being given a huge power that I didn't quite feel comfortable with."

When Isayama ended the manga back on 9th April 2021, it was an incredibly divisive finale, so much so that Isayama even had to put out a public statement in response to the fans' passionate response on his Instagram.

Reflecting back on that now, he continued by saying: "It would have been nice if I could have changed the ending. Writing manga is supposed to be freeing.

"But if I was completely free, then I should have been able to change the ending. I could have changed it and said I wanted to go in a different direction.

"But the fact is that I was tied down to what I had originally envisioned when I was young. And so, manga became a very restrictive art form for me, similar to how the massive powers that Eren acquired ended up restricting him."

While it's pretty conclusive that there won't be a surprise season 4 part 4, Attack on Titan fans need worry not - the Attack on Titan afterparty is in full swing, and you can get involved, if that sounds like your kind of thing.

