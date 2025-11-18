❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How anime has led the way in the battle against climate change
Tackling environmental topics is in the very DNA of the medium.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 at 12:00 pm
Authors
David OpieFreelance Writer
David Opie is a freelance entertainment journalist who writes about TV and film across a range of sites including Radio Times, Indiewire, Empire, Yahoo, Paste, and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and strives to champion LGBTQ+ storytelling as much as possible. Other passions include comics, animation, and horror, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race. He previously worked at Digital Spy as a Deputy TV Editor and has a degree in Psychology.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad