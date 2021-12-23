Go behind the scenes on The Amazing Mr Blunden with Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss reunites the 1972 film's original cast and takes viewers on the set of Sky's The Amazing Mr Blunden in this exclusive first-look clip.
Arriving on our screens this Christmas is Sky’s new take on 1972 classic The Amazing Mr Blunden – an adventure drama about London teenagers who see what appears to be a pair of ghost children after their mother becomes a caretaker for a mysterious old man.
Ahead of the film’s debut on Sky Max, RadioTimes.com can exclusively share a behind-the-scenes clip featuring director and writer Mark Gatiss.
In the seven-minute featurette, Gatiss – who also appears as the villainous Mr Wickens – speaks about writing new characters for the 1973 film’s original stars: Rosalyn Landor (Sara), Stuart Lock (Tom) and Madeline Smith (Bella).
“I think it’s very important to pay back a debt of pleasure to people who’ve given you so much over the years and this film, because it means so much to me, just from the beginning I said we’ve got to find room for cameos from some of the original cast,” Gatiss says.
“I think it’s lovely that we’re all back together on Mark’s invitation to be a part of this version,” Landor tells Lock and Smith during an interview.
Later on in the video, the three original cast members sit down for a chat with the young actors who play their roles in the new version, including India Fowler (Sara), Spike Fearn (Tom) and Kitty Archer (Bella).
The upcoming film stars Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Simon Callow as Mr Blunden, which was originally played by Laurence Naismith in the 1972 version, while Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig plays Mrs Wickens and newcomers Tsion Habte and Jason Rennie play modern day teenagers Lucy and Jamie.