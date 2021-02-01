Accessibility Links

Is The Vampire Diaries on Netflix in the UK?

It's time to return to Mystic Falls.

The Vampire Diaries

Published:

Given the popularity of Netflix’s recent fantasy drama Fate: The Winx Saga, it’s not surprising that the streaming service has chosen to reacquire the previous young adult series by writer Brian Young: The Vampire Diaries.

Young served as a producer on the show and penned a number of episodes, which followed a teenage girl living in the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, after she falls in love with a mysterious vampire.

The series debuted around the same time as the Twilight Saga films, meaning comparisons between the two were inevitable, but The Vampire Diaries was able to forge its own distinct identity – and even spawned two spin-offs.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Vampire Diaries on Netflix.

Is The Vampire Diaries on Netflix UK?

Yes! The fantasy series had been absent from the service for some time, but Netflix announced in February 2021 that it was once again available to stream.

You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch The Vampire Diaries online, available from £5.99 for the basic plan. Subscribe to Netflix.

What is The Vampire Diaries about?

The Vampire Diaries is based on the book series of the same name written by L.J. Smith, following teenager Elena Gilbert after she crosses paths with vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

It isn’t long before the trio form a complicated love triangle with the series charting the ups and downs of that relationship, as well as delving into the dark past of the Salvatore brothers.

The duo take it upon themselves to protect Elena from the dangerous threats that could spell the end for Mystic Falls, while several other residents of the town are also drawn into the conflict.

The Vampire Diaries cast

Nina Dobrev heads up the cast for the first six seasons of The Vampire Diaries, playing Elena Gilbert, whose life becomes closely intertwined with two vampire brothers.

The Salvatores are played by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, the latter of whom returned to the world of the undead in 2019 for short-lived Netflix series V-Wars (based on the IDW comic book).

Other key roles across the series are Steven R McQueen (Chicago Fire) as Elena’s younger brother Jeremy, Candice King (After We Collided) as her close friend Caroline Forbes, Zach Roerig (The Gifted) as her ex-boyfriend Matt Donovan and Kat Graham (Operation Christmas Drop) as witch Bonnie Bennett.

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix. The book series is available to purchase on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

