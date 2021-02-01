Is The Vampire Diaries on Netflix in the UK?

Given the popularity of Netflix’s recent fantasy drama Fate: The Winx Saga, it’s not surprising that the streaming service has chosen to reacquire the previous young adult series by writer Brian Young: The Vampire Diaries.

Advertisement

Young served as a producer on the show and penned a number of episodes, which followed a teenage girl living in the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, after she falls in love with a mysterious vampire.

The series debuted around the same time as the Twilight Saga films, meaning comparisons between the two were inevitable, but The Vampire Diaries was able to forge its own distinct identity – and even spawned two spin-offs.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Vampire Diaries on Netflix.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is The Vampire Diaries on Netflix UK?

Yes! The fantasy series had been absent from the service for some time, but Netflix announced in February 2021 that it was once again available to stream.

You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch The Vampire Diaries online, available from £5.99 for the basic plan. Subscribe to Netflix.

Update: The Vampire Diaries has returned to Netflix UK/IE, if that's your kind of thing ✌️ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 1, 2021

What is The Vampire Diaries about?

The Vampire Diaries is based on the book series of the same name written by L.J. Smith, following teenager Elena Gilbert after she crosses paths with vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

It isn’t long before the trio form a complicated love triangle with the series charting the ups and downs of that relationship, as well as delving into the dark past of the Salvatore brothers.

The duo take it upon themselves to protect Elena from the dangerous threats that could spell the end for Mystic Falls, while several other residents of the town are also drawn into the conflict.

The Vampire Diaries cast

Nina Dobrev heads up the cast for the first six seasons of The Vampire Diaries, playing Elena Gilbert, whose life becomes closely intertwined with two vampire brothers.

The Salvatores are played by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, the latter of whom returned to the world of the undead in 2019 for short-lived Netflix series V-Wars (based on the IDW comic book).

Other key roles across the series are Steven R McQueen (Chicago Fire) as Elena’s younger brother Jeremy, Candice King (After We Collided) as her close friend Caroline Forbes, Zach Roerig (The Gifted) as her ex-boyfriend Matt Donovan and Kat Graham (Operation Christmas Drop) as witch Bonnie Bennett.

Advertisement

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix. The book series is available to purchase on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.