Harry Potter fans are divided over whether a TV series is a good idea or not

Rumours emerged yesterday that a Harry Potter TV series was in early development at HBO Max – but not all fans are happy about the prospect of seeing the wizarding world on the small screen.

Advertisement

In a RadioTimes.com Twitter poll to determine whether fans would watch a live-action series, the vote was split almost exactly evenly, with 50 per cent voting yes and 50 per cent voting no.

It’s not clear what shape the potential series would take – and whether it would follow characters from JK Rowling’s original books or go for the approach taken by the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films and focus on a different location and time period.

But with opinion so evenly divided, it appears that enthusiasm for the franchise may not be as high as it once was.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

There are a number of reasons why this could be the case: for one, despite performing well at the box office, the aforementioned Fantastic Beasts films have failed to capture the imagination of fans in the same way as the previous films, and there’s a feeling among some fans that the franchise should now be left alone.

Of course, many fans will also have been put off the idea of another sequel due to the controversy surrounding Rowling, whose comments last year sparked accusations of transphobia and saw several stars of the Potter films criticise her views.

It’s unclear when a possible series might arrive, but with talks still said to be at an early stage it likely won’t be a while before any concrete announcements are made.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives at HBO Max and Warner Bros are engaged in meetings to find a writer, but no one is yet attached to the project in an official capacity.

However, a spokesperson for HBO Max and Warner Bros. told the publication: “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”

Rowling herself would have to be on board for any series to be given the go-ahead, with the writer contractually having a say in anything that is done with the franchise.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.