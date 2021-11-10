Eternals writers set sights on Disney Plus prequel centred around Kingo

There’s certainly not a lack of Marvel projects in the pipeline at Disney Plus right now – and Eternals writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo have set their sights on their own series with the streamer.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair explained that they would love to write a series that explored the backstory of Kingo, the character played by Kumail Nanjiani in the recently released film.

“[We could] go back and do a Kingo episode in 1890s Mumbai where he is juggling his life as a movie star, dealing with Gandhi’s peaceful dissolution of the British empire in India,” Kaz Firpo said.

“There’s an episode with Thena where she’s in Greece. I would love to make that show.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Although Kaz said that they had only talked about the idea “jokingly” for now, he added that there were several other possibilities for small-screen spin-offs featuring the Eternals.

“There are a lot of opportunities,” he said. “If the audiences allow us, there’s going to be a story to tell with Dane Whitman. There’s going to be a story to tell in the Cosmos with the Eternals confronting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these incredible metaphors for creation. I think there’s a lot of stories in the Eternals universe.”

And Ryan added: “It’s an exciting time to be a storyteller. With Disney Plus, with movies, there are so many opportunities to tell these stories and so many different formats. It’s a really exciting time to just explore new frontiers in narrative.”

Read more: Eternals end credits scenes explained

Marvel’s Eternals hits cinemas on 5th November 2021. You can watch most of the MCU movies now on Disney+ – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out our guides to the best Marvel movies order and the best movies on Disney+, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.