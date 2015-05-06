Everything you need to know about this year's General Election night TV coverage, including when and where to watch, the main interviews and how it could all unfold...

How to watch

The BBC, ITV, Sky News and Channel 4 will all be covering the results as they come in throughout the night. Find out who are the main presenters for each broadcaster, as well as when each of them can expect to finally get some sleep.

Hour by hour

ITV host Tom Bradby reveals how late you'll have to stay up for the key results, including Nick Clegg's Sheffield seat, Nigel Farage's bid for South Thanet in Kent and the consituency that has predicted the election outcome every year since 1974...

The broadcasters' plans

From David Dimbleby's final election night broadcast to Jeremy Paxman's "alternative" coverage alongside David Mitchell on Channel 4, the studio machinations are arguably even more intriguing than watching the results come in...

How to stay awake

Wine and jelly babies for Paxman, cigars and bananas for Dimbleby. The two broadcasting giants reveal how they plan to keep their eyes open during the long night.

