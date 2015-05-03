The Britain's Got Talent judges were left a little open-mouthed by one performance during last night's show.

Maia Gough, a 12-year-old schoolgirl from South Wales, wowed the audience, as well as Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, after timidly walking onto stage before belting out a powerful and note-perfect rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

The end of her performance saw Maia receive a standing ovation from the judging panel and the crowd - so it's fair to say her performance was a popular one.

The bookies already have odds on Maia at 9/1 of winning the contest - and with Simon Cowell declaring that she's "one to watch" we may very well have met a finalist last night...

Want to watch it again? Oh, go on then...

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV

