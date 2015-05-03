The end of her performance saw Maia receive a standing ovation from the judging panel and the crowd - so it's fair to say her performance was a popular one.

The bookies already have odds on Maia at 9/1 of winning the contest - and with Simon Cowell declaring that she's "one to watch" we may very well have met a finalist last night...

Want to watch it again? Oh, go on then...

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG63_nwX8tw

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV