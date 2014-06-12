"Just to clear things up," he wrote. "I am no longer with Syco. I would like to thank all at the label for making a great record with me.

"I now have to move on and do something different – the future is bright! #LOVE"

Arthur released his self-titled debut album on Cowell's label last Novemeber, peaking at number two in the charts, but the 26-year-old has had a difficult year, becoming embroiled in a number of Twitter spats with fellow X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan and comedian Frankie Boyle.

The parting of ways with Syco comes just months after Arthur was forced to deny speculation he had been dropped. He tweeted back in April, "As far as I know I am still with syco but I am exclusively signed to Sony. People look too deeply into the media circus. It's about music."

The news of the split comes just days after 2006 winner Leona Lewis confirmed she had quit the label to sign a deal at Universal's Island Records. Syco continues to represent X Factor and Britian's Got Talent contestants One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and more.