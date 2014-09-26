A James Bond-esque ejector seat would be one way for the judges to make their decisions quicker...

Heck, at least a Friends-style La-Z-Boy chair would let the acts enjoy the time they have in the top six...

More like this

Why even see them again? Just spin them off with chairs from The Voice. At least that would eliminate the awkward hug with the person who just took their seat...

Sheesh, it's ruthless enough – you're in, you're out – why not go the whole hog and just dunk them à la Get Your Own Back?

Or perhaps that one should be reserved for the judges at a later date...

Advertisement

The X Factor continues this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV